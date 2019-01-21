SBS Hindi

Stranded mother claims kids starved at airport before minister intervened, directing airlines to act

Ms Kanan Shah

Source: Supplied

Published 21 January 2019 at 4:42pm, updated 21 January 2019 at 4:50pm
By Vivek Kumar
An Australian family of Indian-origin who was left stranded at the Delhi airport after they missed their connecting flight to Syndey have told SBS Hindi the family received help only after an Indian Minister intervened.

An Australian citizen of Indian origin Ms Kanan Shah was returning to Australia with her family from Ahmedabad last week when they missed their connecting flight in Delhi.

“Our flight got delayed in Ahmedabad apparently because of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit,” Ms Shah told SBS Hindi.

The family had to spend two nights in Delhi after they missed the connecting flight. But more than the change in their itinerary, it was the treatment meted out to the family, that forced them to escalate the matter.

“Missing a flight is not something unusual. There are unforeseen conditions. Every traveller whether it’s domestic or international is ready about it. Somethings are not under airlines’ control, but the episodes of things happened after that was very shameful.”

Ms Shah claims the Air India officials were insulting and non-cooperative.

“They were not ready to talk to us. They were rude. My kids were starving. They could not see anything. Moreover, when I kept arguing and started recording, they called the police. The put us out of the international airport in a visitor’s lounge.”

The family was finally moved to a hotel after spending a night in the visitor’s lounge after some friends shared their ordeal on Twitter. 

“However, they kept ignoring us regarding the flight to Australia.

"At one time they told us, seats are not available and we would try on Monday. I was shocked. My friend suggested me to make a video. I recorded a video, and it was posted on Twitter.”

The video finally grabbed India’s Minister of Civil Aviation Mr Suresh Prabhu's attention who directed the officials to help the family.

Ms Shah says, “We had our tickets with us within 20 minutes of posting that video. My question is: If someone is not on twitter if he or she does not have highly placed friends, is he meant to suffer?

"When there is a system, there is a policy in place, why common people like me need a minister’s intervention in such small matters?”

In a tweet, Air India said that the passengers have been checked in by China Southern Airline.

In an earlier tweet, the airline confirmed, "Air India has been providing all necessary support in view of the health condition of the Children. Our Delhi airport team is in constant touch with Pax & China Southern Airline on which they were originally booked. We assure that all necessary assistance will be given."

We have reached out to Air India for a comment and are yet to receive their response. 

