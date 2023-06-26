Yoga for kids: Learning how to use their energies in a healthy way

Teacher Leading a Meditation

Teaching 'mindfulness' to young children can be challenging but fun says expert. Source: Getty / Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

To celebrate the International Day Of Yoga, SBS Hindi spoke to Yoga expert and teacher Radhika Gupta from Nirvana Yoga in Canberra. In this podcast, she shares her experience of teaching kids how to practice yoga and its benefits on their physical and mental health.

DISCLAIMER: We would like to inform you that the information expressed in this interview is of general nature. This information may not be appropriate for your personal circumstances - contact your real health advisor for clear advice on your situation

Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Fa
cebook 
and
Twitter.

LISTEN TO
hindi_240623_feature_workHours.mp3 image

Karanbir’s work hours have been cut by half – he’s not alone

SBS Hindi

24/06/202307:43
LISTEN TO
hindi_010623_acmi_goddessWeb.mp3 image

Bollywood's tragedy queen Meena Kumari celebrated in Australia

SBS Hindi

16/06/202308:18
LISTEN TO
hindi_220623_rbaratesandImpact.mp3 image

Suburban homeowners under increasing pressure from rate rises

SBS Hindi

22/06/202307:23
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Labor leader Anthony Albanese.

SBS Hindi Newsflash 26 June 2023: Albanese unfazed, opposition leader unsurprised by Voice polling setback

Anurag Kashyap with actor Sunny Leone.JPG

'Australia has immense opportunities for Indian stories': Anurag Kashyap

Russia's President Vladimir Putin

अप्रत्याशित सैन्य विद्रोह से क्या कमज़ोर पड़ गयी है रूसी राष्ट्रपति की सत्ता?

ngv1.jpg

Subcontinent snapshot: National Gallery of Victoria showcases India's vibrant culture