Strict safety checks for tennis stars at Australian Open

The Victorian government says its rules for the international tennis tournament starting next month from 8th Feb are the strictest of anywhere in the world.





Highlights:





* 15 charter flights will bring 1200 players, staff and tennis officials





* The competitors must have a negative COVID-19 test result before boarding their flight





* Australian Open begins on February the 8th Frb 2021 in Melbourne











From 14th Jan players, staff and tennis officials will be arriving in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open.





Three hotels have been dedicated for the tennis quarantine program, so as to protect Victoria from any further coronavirus outbreaks from overseas.





Police Minister Lisa Neville says the scheme is based on the assumption that international arrivals could potentially test positive to COVID-19.





"We have put in place the strongest, the strictest rules that apply for tennis across the world. I mean, there are bubbles that are operating in Doha at the moment, but this is the strictest program in the world in terms of hotel quarantine for our tennis players."





The competitors must have a negative COVID-19 test result before boarding their flight, and will only be allowed to attend training after the second day of quarantine.





Players and their support staff will also be tested for COVID-19 each day they're in quarantine as a further safety precaution.





The players could face severe penalties and possible criminal sanctions if they break the quarantine rules.





All are aware of the tough measures and rules.





Coronavirus is already posing a threat in the lead-up to the event.





At a men's qualifying event in Doha, two players had to withdraw from the tournament after a positive coronavirus test result.





Emma Cassar, Commissioner of COVID-19 Quarantine Victoria says players will be escorted to their training sites.





"So we have COVID marshalls on every bus and every escort, once they leave their room, they are escorted by our resident support officers to the bus, COVID marshalls escort them to the training facility."





This year Australian Open 2021 will not see Swiss champion Roger Federer in the court and there are reports US player John Isner is also skipping the event.





The tournament begins on February the 8th and Tennis Australia is funding the quarantine program to make it possible.





