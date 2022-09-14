Humble beginnings: Award-winning stroke researcher recalls studying by kerosene lamp in India

Highlights The Australian Global Talent Award recognises Dr Sonu Bhaskar's contributions to medicine and his efforts to discover the causes of stroke.

Over 400 nominations were received for the 2022 Global Australian Awards.

A medical entrepreneur and global health leader, Dr Sonu Bhaskar established the world's first blood clot biobank in Sydney.

The award, supported by the Australian government, recognises Australians who make extraordinary contributions to a number of industries that are important to the country.

This award is a new category of the Advance Awards and is being run for the first time in 2022 as a pilot.





Dr Bhaskar has been recognised for his contributions to medicine and his efforts to discover the causes of stroke, which is now Australia's third leading cause of death.



Dr Sonu Bhaskar receiving Rotary Youth Leadership award. Credit: Supplied by Dr Sonu Bhaskar Dr Bhaskar, a medical entrepreneur and global health leader who is also known for establishing the world’s first blood clot biobank in Sydney, said he feels extremely honoured.





"In the past, the award has been given to some very well known people like Professor Barry Marshall, a physician and Nobel laureate, and Dr Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, founder of Biocon, so I consider this as a great honour and privilege," he said.



Dr Sonu Bhaskar speaking at an event. Credit: Supplied by Dr Sonu Bhaskar A native of Muzaffarpur in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, Dr Bhaskar said his grandfather and parents inspired him to work hard and strive for higher education.





He said that during his childhood he studied under a kerosene lamp because electricity was rare, and he walked several kilometres to school each day.





"My family had very limited resources and kerosene oil was a cheaper option for us to use... These humble experiences have made me who I am today," Dr Bhaskar recalled.





Dr Bhaskar was able to study medicine and neurosciences under a scholarship at the University of Zaragoza (Spain) and began his research into neuroradiology, neurophysiology and neuroimaging techniques, with a particular focus on stroke patients.





"Strokes are a common cause of death in the world, but we hardly know about brain clots which happen due to strokes. We are unable to trace their origin or cause in 30-40 percent of stroke cases," he said.



"That's why I decided to concentrate my efforts on this issue, and I have now helped establish a blood clot bank in Sydney which is the first of its kind in the world," he claimed.





Dr Bhaskar is a winner of several accolades including the 2019 European Academy of Neurology (EAN) Investigator Award, the 2020 Rotary Vocational Excellence Award, the 2021 Paul Harris Fellow recognition, the European Union's Marie Curie Fellowship and the Prof AR Rao Young Scientist Award.



It was in 2013 when Dr Bhaskar migrated to Australia. He completed a Doctorate in Medicine at Newcastle University, followed by a postdoctoral degree at Western Sydney University and Sydney University.





During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Bhaskar also led a not-for-profit think tank, called the Pandemic Health System Resilience Program, which developed policies for global pandemic citizen preparedness and action.





"Science and innovation must be encouraged at all levels, as I believe that only this stream can create an ecosystem which is good for Australia and the world to advance during these difficult times," he added.



