Study in Australia with govenment scholarship

Akram Ahmad is a PhD Candidate at Faculty of Pharmacy at The University of Sydney; He is studying with Government Scholarship. Akram spoke to SBS Hindi and Shared essential information on how to get government scholarship for higher education in Australia.
Some critical points to get scholarship, based on Akram's experience:
Postgraduate Scholarship Selection Process
- UG/PG: Anyone who wants to get the scholarship, the person required to score 65-70% in UG and 75-80% in PG or more.
- English Requirements: The candidate needs to have 6.5 to 7 band in IELTS. But it can exempt if the PG degree was in English (Need proof, example- letter from your registrar/Dean) or if the candidate has experience in teaching/research and excellent record of publications. The process and requirements may vary from case to case and University to university.
- Professional Experience: To make the application stronger, the candidate should have teaching/research for three years or more.
- Refereed articles: Universities need to see the publication, so whatever you have just show. Top Australian University need high publications record.
- Conference presentation: It is required that the potential applicant have at least 2-3 paper presentation in any national and international conference (need evidence)
- Academic prizes/ awards: If the candidate has any academic achievements to show.
- Professional associations/memberships: The candidate should also mention about his/her professional associations/memberships with respective field's organization.