Study shows workforce would shrink without migrants

Published 19 July 2017 at 6:56pm, updated 19 July 2017 at 7:00pm
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS
A new study has revealed the dramatic impact migration to Australia has had on the country's workforce. Over the past five years, four out of five staff hired have been new migrants, and, without them, worker numbers in Australia would have actually fallen.

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में विदेशी कामगारों की संख्या को लेकर बहस गर्म है. 457 वीसा बंद होने के बाद इस बहस ने और जोर पकड़ा है. कुछ लोग कहते हैं कि इस वजह से स्थानीय लोगों को नौकरियों की कमी हो गई है. लेकिन मेलबर्न के एक जनसंख्या विशेषज्ञ कुछ और ही संदेश दे रहे हैं. मेलबर्न यूनिवर्सिटी के प्रोफेसर पीटर मैक्डॉनल्ड का यह संदेश उन लोगों के नाम है जिन्हें लगता है कि विदेशी कामगार स्थानीय लोगों से रोजगार छीन रहे हैं. सुनिए यह  पूरी रिपोर्ट.

