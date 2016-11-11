SBS Hindi

Successful Indian owned Business : Laxmi Furniture

Published 11 November 2016 at 4:06pm, updated 29 November 2016 at 4:10pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
The Rao's family business was born out of frustration. Disgusted with the quality of the flat-packed furniture he was buying to help his youngest daughter move out of home, Sudhindra decided to make his own. Together with his eldest daughter, Priyanka he came up with a plan to make it cheaper, better and more sustainable.

