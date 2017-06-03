Suicide and the importance of connection, talking

The crisis-support and suicide-prevention group Lifeline says an average of eight Australians take their own lives every day.











That puts the number of deaths at a 10-year high, with more than 3,000 suicide-related deaths in Australia in 2015.











While there is no clear reason Australia is experiencing such high suicide rates, Lifeline chief executive Pete Shmigel says loneliness plays a major role.





Mr Shmigel says that connection needs to include all walks of life.





Travis Dillon, head of one of Australia's biggest agricultural businesses, Ruralco, is one business leader who introduced training-and-awareness programs for his employees.











Mr Dillon has told the initiative is already making a difference.





Mr Dillon says creating awareness of suicide is critical.











"We don't want to be experts in suicide. What we want to be able to do is recognise the signs. So, our training is both online and in a classroom-type environment, but the program isn't really about anyone becoming an expert on suicide. It's about raising the awareness and knowing how to have those initial conversations."











Pete Shmigel, from Lifeline, says, if a person really cares about someone, that person needs to be able to ask the hard question: "Are you suicidal?"











So it is very important to have that connect and compassion so that people could be helped in that very darkest moment of their life.











