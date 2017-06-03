SBS Hindi

Suicide and the importance of connection, talking

SBS Hindi

A scene from a controversial internet series about a teen suicide

A scene from a controversial internet series about a teen suicide Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 June 2017 at 3:56pm, updated 3 June 2017 at 4:13pm
By Uma Rishi
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Representatives of industries such as finance, agribusiness, retail and sport have joined suicide-prevention experts and academics for a National Stop Suicide Summit in Sydney. Hosted by Lifeline Australia, the summit was held to discuss fresh ways to address suicide and how to help people in crisis. A feature presented by Anita Barar

Published 3 June 2017 at 3:56pm, updated 3 June 2017 at 4:13pm
By Uma Rishi
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The crisis-support and suicide-prevention group Lifeline says an average of eight Australians take their own lives every day.

 

That puts the number of deaths at a 10-year high, with more than 3,000 suicide-related deaths in Australia in 2015.

 

While there is no clear reason Australia is experiencing such high suicide rates, Lifeline chief executive Pete Shmigel says loneliness plays a major role.

Mr Shmigel says that connection needs to include all walks of life.

Travis Dillon, head of one of Australia's biggest agricultural businesses, Ruralco, is one business leader who introduced training-and-awareness programs for his employees.

 

Mr Dillon has told the initiative is already making a difference.

Mr Dillon says creating awareness of suicide is critical.

 

"We don't want to be experts in suicide. What we want to be able to do is recognise the signs. So, our training is both online and in a classroom-type environment, but the program isn't really about anyone becoming an expert on suicide. It's about raising the awareness and knowing how to have those initial conversations."

 

Pete Shmigel, from Lifeline, says, if a person really cares about someone, that person needs to be able to ask the hard question: "Are you suicidal?"

 

So it is very important to have that connect and compassion so that people could be helped in that very darkest moment of their life.

 

***

 

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023