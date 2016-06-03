SBS Hindi

Superannuation...and rats, on day 25 of the election campaign

Labor’s Bill Shorten and Tanya Plibersek hold a rat, as part of a stunt by the Chaser, while visiting the Fish Markets at Glebe in Sydney

Labor’s Bill Shorten and Tanya Plibersek hold a rat, as part of a stunt by the Chaser, while visiting the Fish Markets at Glebe in Sydney Source: AAP

Published 3 June 2016 at 4:31pm
By Anita Barar
Opposition leader Bill Shorten and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull have been campaigning in Sydney, with Labor outlining its plans on renewable energy, and Malcolm Turnbull continuing his theme of innovation. But it was the issue of changes to superannuation that continued to dominate the agenda.

The government is facing internal pressure from some of its own MPs and supporters over budget measures aimed at limiting the tax-free status of retirement accounts over $1.6 million and transition-to-retirement arrangements.

 

Seniors groups also say they're concerned over the changes, which will affect an estimated 115,000 people, aged between 55 and 64, from July next year. But Malcolm Turnbull insists there'll be no changes to the policy.

 

Opposition leader Bill Shorten says Australians are rightly questioning the government's priorities. He's calling on Malcolm Turnbull to explain the coalition's plans for superannuation.

 

And slightly off the campaign radar, Labor's Tanya Plibersek and Bill Shorten were handed a box containing a rat while they toured Sydney's Fish Market. It was a practical joke by ABC team , but Ms Plibersek later tweeted that the rat was safely at her house, snacking on nuts and banana.

 

 

 





