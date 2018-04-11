"Superbugs could kill more people than Cancer by 2050"

Riti Mann is a Phd student at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) and is working in the field of microbiology. Her research could potentially help in creating drugs for 'superbugs' and save millions of lives.





Superbugs are antibiotic resistant bacteria and according to a report released in 2016 , could kill more people than diseases like Cancer by 2050. Researchers like Riti Mann are trying to find a way to deal with the potential Superbug crisis

















The health crisis that could emerge due to Superbugs is now a globally aknowledged problem.















