"Superbugs could kill more people than Cancer by 2050"

Riti Mann, Phd student at UTS and FameLab semi-finalist

Published 11 April 2018 at 3:23pm, updated 11 April 2018 at 3:28pm
By Pallavi Jain
British Council Australia is holding the Famelab competion which is an international Science competition. This year four Indian-Australians have made it to the semi-finals and one of them is Riti Mann who originally hails from Delhi

Riti Mann is a Phd student at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) and is working in the field of microbiology. Her research could potentially help in creating drugs for 'superbugs' and save millions of lives.

Superbugs are antibiotic resistant bacteria and according to
a report released in 2016
, could kill more people than diseases like Cancer by 2050. Researchers like Riti Mann are trying to find a way to deal with the potential Superbug crisis

 

 

The health crisis that could emerge due to Superbugs is now a globally aknowledged problem.

 

 

