Surdas Samadhi in Parasaui, Govardhan (Mathura), India

Surdas Samadhi in Parasaui, Govardhan (Mathura), India Source: Ashok Bansal

Published 2 August 2017 at 1:01pm, updated 4 August 2017 at 1:32pm
By Anita Barar
Available in other languages

Mr Ashok Bansal, a journalist from Indian daily speaks with Anita Barar about his documentray film 'Sur ki Sughandh'

Ashok Bansal has made few documentaries on Brij Culture and Sur ki Sughandh is one of them. Mr. Ashok says that it is very disappointing that many of our singers have sung Surdas bhajans and made them quite popular too but no one has given a thought to do something to preserve Surdass heritage.

Hindi Poet Surdas
Hindi language poet - Surdas Source: Wikimedia/ konkani vishwakosh Goa University CC BY-SA 3.0


Mr. Bansal  says that Surdas spent 73 years of his life in Mathura, but nobody has paid attention to the place where Surdas lived and it still remains neglected. The documentary film 'Sur ki Sughandh' DVD was released by Famous Hindi poet Som Thakur.

 

Poet Som Thakur
Poet Som Thakur releasing Ashok Bansal's documentary film 'Sur ki Sugandh" Source: Askok Bansal


 

Ashok Bansal belongs to Mathura, UP in India. He is a journalist for national daily- Jansatta. Ashok Bansal has written few other books like Man ke Jharokhe se, Kuvey mein bhang etc.

He has also written a book about gold rush in Australia 'Jab dharti ne sona ugla' when he visited Down Under and took a journey to Ballarat in Victoria.



 

 

