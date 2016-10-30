SBS Hindi

Swan festival of Light- Deepawali

SBS Hindi

Diwali in Perth

Diwali in Perth Source: Arun Krishnana

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 October 2016 at 7:16pm, updated 30 October 2016 at 8:26pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Since 2008, the Swan Festival of Lights (SFOL) - Celebrating Deepavali together, has been illuminating the City of Perth with its vision of spreading the light and taking its festival goers on a journey through the world with a multitude of colours, rhythms and flavours, providing a stellar experience for all the senses. Anita Barar speaks with Mr. Arun Krishnan to know more about it.Tune in...

Published 30 October 2016 at 7:16pm, updated 30 October 2016 at 8:26pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Swan Festival of Lights is celebrated in culmination of the festival of Deepavali (Diwali), a cultural festival celebrating the universal theme of light triumphing over darkness. The festival runs over the three days and culminates every evening with the highly popular spectacular fireworks!

Speaking with Anita Barar, Mr.. Arun Krishan said, "The artistic and cultural theme for The 2016 Swan Festival of Lights features the Southern Indian State of Kerala. For the first time in years, Western Australia is witnessing the world-famous Kathakali performance by Margi Somadas and Troupe with their colorful costumes, make up and vibrant movements."

 

Swan festival of Light
Source: Arun Krishnan


 

He added that keeping with the theme of Kerala, there are Nithya Chaithanya, martial artists from the ancient art form of Kalari, as well as a spectacular Chenda Melam performance by The Perth Shinkary Club.This year the Swan Festival of Lights is being celebrated at the newly opened iconic Elizabeth Quay, from Friday 28 October 2016 to Sunday 30 October 2016.

The festival hosted by Saraswati Mahavidhyalaya (SMV) and Annalakshmi Cultural Centre, is supported by the City of Perth, Government of Western Australia - Office of Multicultural Interests, Metropolitan Redevelopment Authority, Healthway promoting the LiveLighter message, Lotterywest and Synergy.

 

Swan Festival of Light
Source: Arun Krishnan


 

The festival also had multicultural performing groups, paying homage to the variety of traditions in the diverse Australian community, as well as fostering intercultural exchange.

The Swan Festival of Lights warmly supports the Down Syndrome Association of Western Australia (DSAWA) AND Siva Shanta Mother & Child Centre (SSMCC), and as such part proceeds of each lamp that is floated on the quay will be donated to these charities.

*** 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels