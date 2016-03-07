SBS Hindi

Sweet Potato Sago Tikki

Sweet Potato and Sago Tikkis

Sweet Potato and Sago Tikkis Source: Satish Gupta

Published 7 March 2016 at 12:31pm, updated 7 March 2016 at 12:56pm
By Kumud Merani
If you are fasting for Shivratri then follow this special recipe of Sweet Potato and Sago Tikkis.Even if you are not fasting, this will be a delicious treat!

SWEET POTATO SAGO TIKKI

 

Cooking time 20 minutes. Serves 6 persons.

 

Ingredients:

·½ cup sago - soaked for 30 to 40 minutes

·2 cups of boiled, peeled and mashed sweet potatoes

·Salt to taste

·¼ cup coarsely pounded roasted peanuts

·2 green chili - finely chopped

·¼ cup fresh coriander leaves - finely chopped

·Oil for shallow frying

 

Method:

Wash the sago in water and then soak for 30 to 40 minutes. Drain excess water and cover so that the sago stays moist and soft.

 

Place the mashed sweet potatoes in a mixing bowl. Add the spices and sago and mix well. Divide the mixture in 12 to 15 portions. Make a ball of each portion. Then press between the palms of the hands to give a Tikki shape (patty). Shallow fry these till cooked to golden brown colour on both sides.

 

Serve hot with your favourite sauce.

 





