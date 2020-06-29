Sydney-based Indian family turns son's passion into an e-book

The book called GarbageMan is a story of the adventures of a superhero, Garbage man in this case.











Highlights:

4-year-old Riaan is fascinated with Garbage trucks.

His parents have turned the bed-time story of a superhero into an e-book.

The e-book is available on google books.

Kamal Khajuria says his four-year-old son, Riaan, is fascinated with Garbage trucks since he was a baby.





Source: Supplied





"He owns more than 120 garbage trucks," Kamal chuckles.





"Our favourite bedtime stories are about garbage trucks and recycling. His idea of a superhero is a sanitation worker who protects the planet earth. We role-play this character often with Riaan dressing up as Garbage Man," he explains.





Riaan with his collection of Garbage trucks Source: Supplied





One thing led to another and Kamal and Nidhi thought of converting this passion into an e-book. Kamal, who is a photographer himself, clicked Riaan's pictures in the costume and designed the character.





"I prepared some illustrations, and we all created a story," says Kamal.





Riaan was very excited during the process.





"I used to show every finished page to him, and he was very excited," says Kamal.





"Once the book was ready, we uploaded it on Google Books, and after thorough scrutiny, they published our book."





Source: Supplied





The e-book has received great reviews.





"Amazing concept of turning the hobby of a child of collecting the Garbage trucks into a book which will spread much more required awareness of saving our mother earth among the Tiny tots," writes reader Anmol Gupta.





Another reader Jessica Incampo says, "This book takes the reader through the inspirational creativity of Ri's real-life passion...keeping our environment clean, and recycling used packaging. Great entertainment."





Source: Supplied





Riaan is thrilled with the outcome, says Kamal who plans to release the next adventure of 'Ri-The GarbageMan' in the coming months.





"We plan to come up with a book every three months. We are trying to make a community around the concept," he says.





And, if the readers demand, a hard copy too could see the light of the day.





