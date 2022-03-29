SBS Hindi

Sydney event promotes India's rich cultural heritage through art, fashion and dance

Classical dance performed at Rhythm event in Sydney Source: Consulate General of India, Sydney

Published 29 March 2022 at 5:51pm, updated 29 March 2022 at 6:03pm
By Natasha Kaul
The Consulate General of India in Sydney last week organised a dance and cultural event to promote India's diverse cultural heritage in Australia.

The event, held on 25 March, was organised with the help of the strong participation of the Indian diaspora.

The event was attended by several members of the Indian community, officials from the Indian consulate as well as Australian politicians.

Highlights:

  • Consulate General of India in Sydney organised a two-hour-long cultural event called 'Rhythm'
  • The cultural event showcased the rich Indian heritage and diversity in Australia
  • The event was packed with outdoor and indoor performances at Powerhouse Museum in Sydney
 
rhythm
Shiv Garjana Dhol Tasha performing in Rhythm event. Source: Consulate General of India, Sydney


In his welcome address, Sydney's Consul General Manish Gupta highlighted the rich heritage of cultural diversity of India and complimented the multicultural outlook of the Australian society.

Those in attendance included former Minister and Leader of Opposition Jodi McKay, Andrew Robb, AO, former Minister for Trade, Investment, and Tourism.

rhythm
Participants at the Rhythm event which was organised by Consulate General of India, Sydney. Source: Consulate General of India, Sydney


Ms McKay deeply appreciated the efforts of the Consulate in building cultural bridges between India and Australia while complimenting the diversity and ethos of rich Indian culture.

rhythm
A group of performers at Rhythm. Source: Consulate General of India, Sydney


Elaborating on the event, the Director of CGI's Swami Vivekananda Cultural Center, Ramanand Garge, said "it's an effort to promote India's rich cultural heritage which has elements like dance, music, yoga and textiles."

The highlights of the evening included Shiv Garjana Dhol Tasha performance, a display of various Yoga postures and formations, a medley of classical Indian dances of  Bharatnatyam, Kathak, and Odissi, and a performance of Indian and Australian percussionists. 

"The finale of the evening was a spectacular display of fashion through the concept Dharohar - Uniting threads of India” showcasing the elegance, exquisiteness and craftsmanship of  Indian textiles," he said.

India's diaspora has grown rapidly in Australia and there are over 700,000 Indian-origin people living in the country.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

