Sydney resident warns after being duped by an online sale scam

Published 15 January 2021 at 12:13am, updated 16 January 2021 at 5:19pm
By Anita Barar
A faked sale transaction with credit in the account almost duped Sydney resident Lalit Mittal. Listen to his story to know how he saved his valuable video camera and how to protect yourself from being scammed.

