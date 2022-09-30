SBS Hindi

Sydneysiders show off their garba moves to Gautami Bhatt's songs

Photo Credit: GBSON Gujarati Brahman Samaj of New South Wales

Published 30 September 2022 at 2:51pm
By SBS Hindi
Presented by Phebyn Joseph
Religious ceremonies and garba dances are part of the nine-day festival of Navratri in the Indian community. Known for her garba songs, Sydney-based Gautami Bhatt spoke with SBS Hindi about the impact of garba folk songs.

Drivers getting ready for a petrol price hike in coming days, with the return of the full fuel excise tax. The tax was halved by the previous Morrison government six months ago as a measure to ease the cost of living. The competition regulator is warning it will take steps against any fuel retailers found to be overcharging.

30/09/202204:34
New housing infrastructure has been developed in the remote Northern Territory Tiwi town of Pirlangimpi, looking to address issues about chronic overcrowding. However, there are concerns that a planned increase in rental prices will make housing unaffordable for many in remote communities.

29/09/202206:44
The group claiming responsibility for the Optus data breach has said it has deleted the stolen data and dropped its ransom demands. In response to the cyberattack, the Federal Government blamed Optus and criticised it for not protecting consumers. However, Optus says it is doing everything it can to ensure consumers are protected.

28/09/202205:09
