Sydney witnesses an introspective South Asian theatrical experience

These five short plays explore the concepts of brotherhood, sexuality, religion, violence and racism from a migrant lens. Produced by the production house Crossover Stories and curated by Taufeeq Ahmed Sheikh, the plays ran three full house shows.
The cast and crew of 'Stories by Avijit Sarkar' Credit: SBS/Vrishali Jain
Chief guest, Deputy Lord Mayor of the City of Parramatta Councillor Sameer Pandey called these plays the 'seeds of change.'
Left to right: Writer Avijit Sarkar, Councillor Sameer Pandey, curator Taufeeq Ahmed Sheikh and master of ceremonies Kashmira Sachania Credit: SBS/Vrishali Jain
Still from the short play 'Brothers In Arms' directed by Jyotsana Sharma Credit: SBS/Vrishali Jain
Playwright Avijit Sarkar (left) and curator Taufeeq Ahmed Sheikh (right) Credit: SBS/Vrishali Jain
"One might not change their views immediately, but they are definitely a conversation-starter amongst friends and family," the Councillor said.
Left to right: Directors Susan Jordan, Paul Kininmonth and Akshat Gupta with SBS Hindi producer Vrishali Jain
Director Sam Consentino (left) being felicitated by Melissa Monteiro (right)
The production saw the participation of 44 cast and crew members from diverse backgrounds, including 27 actors and five directors.
Still from the short play 'Retake', directed by Akshat Gupta Credit: SBS/Vrishali Jain
