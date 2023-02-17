Sydney witnesses an introspective South Asian theatrical experience

20230217_210558.jpg

Still from the short play 'The Elevator Ride', directed by Paul Kininmonth

Stories by Avijit Sarkar, a 5-short play theatrical event, brought forward the modern dilemmas of South Asian societies. The plays explored themes of social and familial importance from a migrant perspective.

These five short plays explore the concepts of brotherhood, sexuality, religion, violence and racism from a migrant lens. Produced by the production house Crossover Stories and curated by Taufeeq Ahmed Sheikh, the plays ran three full house shows.
20230217_213517.jpg
The cast and crew of 'Stories by Avijit Sarkar' Credit: SBS/Vrishali Jain
20230217_192714.jpg
Left to right: Writer Avijit Sarkar, Councillor Sameer Pandey, curator Taufeeq Ahmed Sheikh and master of ceremonies Kashmira Sachania Credit: SBS/Vrishali Jain
Chief guest, Deputy Lord Mayor of the City of Parramatta Councillor Sameer Pandey called these plays the 'seeds of change.'
20230217_194518.jpg
Still from the short play 'Brothers In Arms' directed by Jyotsana Sharma Credit: SBS/Vrishali Jain
20230217_192830.jpg
Playwright Avijit Sarkar (left) and curator Taufeeq Ahmed Sheikh (right) Credit: SBS/Vrishali Jain
20230217_185711.jpg
Left to right: Directors Susan Jordan, Paul Kininmonth and Akshat Gupta with SBS Hindi producer Vrishali Jain
"One might not change their views immediately, but they are definitely a conversation-starter amongst friends and family," the Councillor said.
20230217_193311.jpg
Director Sam Consentino (left) being felicitated by Melissa Monteiro (right)
20230217_201505.jpg
Still from the short play 'Retake', directed by Akshat Gupta Credit: SBS/Vrishali Jain
The production saw the participation of 44 cast and crew members from diverse backgrounds, including 27 actors and five directors.

