Sydney's Harris Park celebrates cultural diversity at Curry Festival

Andrew Charlton meets the Indian-Australian business community in Sydney's Harris Park. Photo Credit_Little India Harris Park Business Association

Published 26 September 2022 at 2:58pm
By SBS Hindi
Presented by Phebyn Joseph
A curry festival was organised at Sydney’s Harris Park to boost business for Indian restaurants and retailers that suffered during the COVID pandemic. SBS Hindi speaks to local leaders, business owners and those who attended the festivities.

It is unfortunate that people of diverse backgrounds are often subjected to racist jokes. However, a group of performers in Sydney will turn the tables - and use humour to challenge common ethnic stereotypes. This live show, 'Racist Immigrants', will be part of Sydney's Fringe Festival, which is back after a three-year break due to the pandemic.

19/09/202204:31
It's a disease that kills almost as many Australian children as cancer, yet some advocates say childhood dementia is a lesser known health issue. As part of Dementia Action Week [[19 – 25 September 2022]], a national initiative is hoping to raise awareness of the condition, which currently affects some 700,000 children globally.

24/09/202204:57
Two desi/Aussie comedians performed taking the audience to a roller coaster journey of Indian immigrants in 'Tu NRI Banega' - a Hindi gig at the Sydney Fringe Festival this year. It is claimed as Australia’s first Hindi comedy show for the NRIs by the NRIs. Listen to this podcast to know about these young IT professionals who practice this art form to add laughter and nostalgia painting a picture of everyday struggles.

24/09/202214:48
