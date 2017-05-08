SBS Hindi

Sydney's International Student Ambassador Piyush Joseph

Published 8 May 2017 at 2:06pm
By Harita Mehta
City of Sydney has nominated 32 students across 15 colleges , to understand the concerns of their peers in Sydney and try to find their effective solutions. Piyush Joseph is one of the students selected for International Student Leadership and Ambassador program. Piyush spoke to Harita Mehta about his role as the student ambassador and how does the ISLA help international students in Sydney.

