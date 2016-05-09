TAGORE'S KABULIWALLA- ON SBS HINDI

Rabindranath Tagore Source: Geety Images Archive
Published 9 May 2016 at 4:41pm, updated 12 July 2016 at 3:53pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
SBS Hindi pays tribute to poet laureate Rabindranath Tagore. His immortal story of Kabuliwalla has been dramatised and produced by Kumud Merani with local talent. The original music has been composed by Avijit Sarkar.
Published 9 May 2016 at 4:41pm, updated 12 July 2016 at 3:53pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share