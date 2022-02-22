Taking on stigma is crucial to eradicating elder abuse

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
Kevin Hardy plays the harmonica and Ian Beecroft accompanies him on the guitar in a photo taken as part of the Ageing My Way exhibition in Hobart. Source: Supplied by Peta Cook
Published 22 February 2022 at 3:20pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
Reports of elder abuse have risen throughout the country during the pandemic. As outlined in seminal research reports, such as the 2017 Australian Law Reform Commission paper on the legal response to elder abuse; and the country's first national prevalence study on elder abuse, a key factor in preventing elder abuse is to address negative attitudes towards older Australians as well as ageism. Those working to eradicate abuse of older people say tackling stigma will be central to addressing the issue.
