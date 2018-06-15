Tandoori Chai: a revolution in tea making

We have all tried tandoori chicken, tandoori kebabs and tandoori rotis, but have you heard of tandoori chai?





BSc Graduate Amol Dilip Rajdeo, along with his business partner Pramod Bandkar, have revolutionized the art of tea making, coming up with a unique concept.





Speaking to SBS Hindi Amol Rajdeo told us about his motivation, “My grandmother used to make turmeric milk for us as we sat around a bonfire, this triggered my imagination. I am fond of cooking and mainly try out home-style cooking of Maharashtrian dishes. However, I started working on the idea of tandoori chai and experimented for four to five months. It became an instant hit.”





Source: Supplied





So what exactly is tandoori chai?





It's a special blend of tea half brewed along with a blend of Amol’s grandma’s secret aromatic spices.





Empty kulhars (small clay bowls) are roasted in the tandoor (Indian clay oven). The half cooked tea is then poured into the sizzling kulhars, and it froths over and gets fully brewed.





It has a distinct unforgettable taste and the soft earthy fragrance. Fresh tea is brewed for every customer.





Source: Supplied





Word about tandoori chai has spread far and wide, Amol says he has received calls from a Minister in the UAE about this unique blend. He says he has also been approached by interested parties from Italy, the UK and USA with people wanting a franchise for this unique cuppa made of clay.









