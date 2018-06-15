SBS Hindi

Tandoori Chai: a revolution in tea making

SBS Hindi

Tandoori Chai frothing in a Kular

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 June 2018 at 3:00pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

Brewing tea is an art form and now, one young science graduate from the Indian city of Pune in Maharashtra, has revolutionised the art by coming up with a unique Tandoori Chai. It's becoming a culinary craze in India and beyond.

Published 15 June 2018 at 3:00pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
We have all tried tandoori chicken, tandoori kebabs and tandoori rotis, but have you heard of tandoori chai?

BSc Graduate Amol Dilip Rajdeo, along with his business partner Pramod Bandkar, have revolutionized the art of tea making, coming up with a unique concept.

Speaking to SBS Hindi Amol Rajdeo told us about his motivation, “My grandmother used to make turmeric milk for us as we sat around a bonfire, this triggered my imagination. I am fond of cooking and mainly try out home-style cooking of Maharashtrian dishes. However, I started working on the idea of tandoori chai and experimented for four to five months. It became an instant hit.”

 
Brewing the tea
Source: Supplied


So what exactly is tandoori chai?

It's a special blend of tea half brewed along with a blend of Amol’s grandma’s secret aromatic spices.

Empty kulhars (small clay bowls) are roasted in the tandoor (Indian clay oven). The half cooked tea is then poured into the sizzling kulhars, and it froths over and gets fully brewed.

It has a distinct unforgettable taste and the soft earthy fragrance. Fresh tea is brewed for every customer.

 
Frothing Tandoori Chai with a unique flavour
Source: Supplied


Word about tandoori chai has spread far and wide, Amol says he has received calls from a Minister in the UAE about this unique blend.  He says he has also been approached by interested parties from Italy, the UK and USA with people wanting a franchise for this unique cuppa made of clay.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी

Nanda

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : नन्दा

India Bollywood

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 6 जनवरी 2023

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground