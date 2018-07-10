SBS Hindi

Tasty: Paneer tikka roll

SBS Hindi

Paneer tikka roll

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 July 2018 at 2:19pm, updated 10 July 2018 at 2:25pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Paneer tikka roll is famous street food in India. Soft melt-in-the-mouth paneer tikka cubes stuffed inside a bread roll or rotis. It is a healthy, nutritious and quick recipe that you can quickly prepare at home. Perfect for tiffin too!

Published 10 July 2018 at 2:19pm, updated 10 July 2018 at 2:25pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी

Nanda

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : नन्दा

India Bollywood

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 6 जनवरी 2023