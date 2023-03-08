'Tears in my eyes'; WorldPride participant reflects on march across Sydney's Harbour Bridge

Vrushub is a Melbourne resident who hails from Chennai. He has been participating in pride parades for the past decade.
"We marched on a bridge that never sleeps. They stopped the traffic for WorldPride 2023. I had tears in my eyes," said Vrushub emotionally.
Pride marcher Vrushub hails from Chennai and is a Melbourne resident. Seen here with SBS Hindi producer Vrishali Jain. Credit: Dinita Rishali/SBS
He shared that he has been proud and gay and participated in the Bengaluru Pride March when India decriminalized homosexuality in 2018.
A group of marchers at the start line of the parade near North Sydney Station.
The first group of marchers parading across the Harbour Bridge. Credit: Ashley Mar/SBS
"India has a long way to go before it achieves the equality and freedom we have here in Australia," Vrushub opined.
Chander seemed to agree. He took part in the first-ever pride parade in Delhi.
Pride marcher Chander speaks with SBS Hindi.
"I marched for equality, for acceptance. It is inhumane to make someone feel inferior because of who they are," he said.
Anya Prasad had first-hand experience with this discrimination. She felt such events were important so that LGBTQIA+ kids could see more people like them.
Anya Prasad travelled from India and saw the Harbour Bridge for the first time while marching with WorldPride 2023. Credit: Vrishali Jain/SBS
"Growing up as a transperson, I didn't see many role models. It was an isolating experience. If families participate in such events, it will create a safe space for children to express themselves," she said.
She was excited to see the Harbour bridge for the first time as she marched with the WorldPride 2023.
People from all walks participated in Sydney's first-ever WorldPride parade. Credit: Ashley Mar/SBS
The first WorldPride Parade was held in Rome in 2000. WorldPride 2023 is organised by InterPride, an organisation of more than 400 LGBTIA+ organisations from all over the world.
(L-R) Amy, Mark, Steve and their friend participated in all WorldPride events this year. Credit: Vrishali Jain/SBS