'Tears in my eyes'; WorldPride participant reflects on march across Sydney's Harbour Bridge

20230305_Pride_March_Sydney_Harbour_Bridge_Ashley_Mar-9168.jpg

More than 50,000 people from all over the world marched across the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge to participate in the WorldPride 2023. Credit: Ashley Mar/SBS

WorldPride 2023 march came to the southern hemisphere for the first time in Sydney. More than 50,000 people from all over the world participated in the event. Members of the Indian community shared their views and enthusiasm on this occasion.

Vrushub is a Melbourne resident who hails from Chennai. He has been participating in pride parades for the past decade.
Vrushab.jpg
Pride marcher Vrushub hails from Chennai and is a Melbourne resident. Seen here with SBS Hindi producer Vrishali Jain. Credit: Dinita Rishali/SBS
"We marched on a bridge that never sleeps. They stopped the traffic for WorldPride 2023. I had tears in my eyes," said Vrushub emotionally.
20230305_082732.jpg
A group of marchers at the start line of the parade near North Sydney Station.
He shared that he has been proud and gay and participated in the Bengaluru Pride March when India decriminalized homosexuality in 2018.
20230305_Pride_March_Sydney_Harbour_Bridge_Ashley_Mar-9578.jpg
The first group of marchers parading across the Harbour Bridge. Credit: Ashley Mar/SBS

"India has a long way to go before it achieves the equality and freedom we have here in Australia," Vrushub opined.
20230305_Pride_March_Sydney_Harbour_Bridge_Ashley_Mar-0192.jpg
Pride marcher Chander speaks with SBS Hindi.
Chander seemed to agree. He took part in the first-ever pride parade in Delhi.

"I marched for equality, for acceptance. It is inhumane to make someone feel inferior because of who they are," he said.
20230305_101404.jpg
Anya Prasad travelled from India and saw the Harbour Bridge for the first time while marching with WorldPride 2023. Credit: Vrishali Jain/SBS
Anya Prasad had first-hand experience with this discrimination. She felt such events were important so that LGBTQIA+ kids could see more people like them.

"Growing up as a transperson, I didn't see many role models. It was an isolating experience. If families participate in such events, it will create a safe space for children to express themselves," she said.
20230305_Pride_March_Sydney_Harbour_Bridge_Ashley_Mar-9038.jpg
People from all walks participated in Sydney's first-ever WorldPride parade. Credit: Ashley Mar/SBS
She was excited to see the Harbour bridge for the first time as she marched with the WorldPride 2023.
20230305_083615.jpg
(L-R) Amy, Mark, Steve and their friend participated in all WorldPride events this year. Credit: Vrishali Jain/SBS
The first WorldPride Parade was held in Rome in 2000. WorldPride 2023 is organised by InterPride, an organisation of more than 400 LGBTIA+ organisations from all over the world.

