SBS Hindi

Temporary migrants in dire need of help, study finds

SBS Hindi

Groups say NSW needs to do more to support temporary migrants experiencing family violence.

Representative Image Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 August 2020 at 11:28am
By Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS

The Jobkeeper and Jobseeker program should be extended to include temporary migrant workers, a study has recommended.

Published 20 August 2020 at 11:28am
By Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
A nationwide survey of temporary visa holders shows the devastating impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on temporary migrants.

Highlights:

  • Unions NSW conducted a study of temporary migrants which included almost 6,000 respondents.
  • The study found a large number of respondents lost their jobs and feared eviction.
  • The report recommends removal of the 40 hours per fortnight work restriction for international students.
Unions NSW conducted the survey in association with the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) and the University of New South Wales (UNSW).

Coronavirus
Source: AAP


The study of more than 5,000 temporary visa holders found that 65 per cent of respondents lost their jobs, and 39 per cent struggled to cover necessary living expenses.

Thirty-four per cent were evicted of faced eviction because they couldn't pay rent. Twenty-three per cent were sharing a bedroom to reduce costs.

Forty-three per cent of the respondents said they had to skip meals regularly.
Sixty-seven per cent of the respondents were international students.

Laurie Berg, an Associate Professor at the UTS, is one of the authors of the report.

She says the situation will be much worse within six months.

Temporary migrants in Victoria will now be able to access a one-off $800 emergency payment if they are in severe financial hardship.
Temporary migrants in Victoria will now be able to access a one-off $800 emergency payment if they are in severe financial hardship. Source: Supplied


"The survey was conducted in March and April and shows that really large numbers were experiencing difficulties, lost their jobs, many have skipped meals or fearing eviction from their housing.

"So our analysis shows that well over half of the participants, which was close to 6000 people on a temporary visa anticipated that their financial situation would be much worse or somewhat worse within six months and that doesn't even take into account the impact of the second lockdown In Victoria," said Ms Berg.

Listen to the podcast:

LISTEN TO
Temporary migrants in dire need of help, study finds image

Temporary migrants in dire need of help, study finds

SBS Hindi

20/08/202005:30


Authors of the survey conclude that thousands of temporary migrants cannot afford three meals a day and are living in fear of becoming homeless, if not already homeless, as their savings near exhaustion.

"The government must extend its support packages, including JobKeeper and JobSeeker, to include temporary migrants for the duration of the crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic also reemphasises the need to permanently remove visa conditions that have traditionally encouraged exploitative employer practices and that have proven to be inadequate during the crisis," reads the report.

Read this:

'Millions of temporary migrants have little to no pathway to permanency': Kristina Keneally



The study has made the following recommendations:

- Immediately extend the coverage of the JobKeeper program to include temporary migrant workers and include a provision for retrospective application, allowing employers to reinstate an eligible worker whose role was made redundant due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Immediately extend the coverage of the JobSeeker program to temporary migrants in Australia.
- Abolish the 88-day farm work requirement for working holidaymakers applying for a second-year visa.
- Remove the 40 hours per fortnight work restriction for international students.
- Permanently remove the condition on working holiday visas prohibiting holders from working for one employer for more than six months.

Read this:

COVID-19 border closures: Immigration Minister rejects calls from MPs to increase number of overseas arrivals



Secretary of the Unions NSW Mark Morey says Australia should follow other countries in similar situations like New Zealand, Canada and the United Kingdom who have extended financial support to temporary visa holders.

"Students and people working here, the federal government has asked them to come here. I mean, tertiary education is one of our top five exporters. So we're happy to take their money for tuition; we're happy to take these workers money out in our tax system and then when the pandemics came around, we said you're on your own.

"We should be actually ensuring that these workers have access to job keeper and job seeker," said Mr Morey.

Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter

Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANTHONY ALBANESE GEELONG VISIT

SBS Hindi News 07 January 2023: Albanese defends AUKUS ties despite US warning

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts