Highlights The Federal Government has temporarily cut international arrival numbers by 50 per cent.

Air India has announced new flights between India and Australia.

Approximately 10,000 people were in India who wanted to return to Australia by the end of November last year.

Sydney resident Sachin Sharma is one of the approximately ten thousand Australians stranded in India waiting to return home in Australia. The wait to reunite with his family in Sydney has stretched beyond ten months for him since he travelled to India to lock in a business deal in late Feb 2020.





Mr Sharma was planning to return in March, but he became stranded in India as Australia closed the international border on 20th March 2020.





After several attempts, he managed a flight booking for 9 September 2020 with Thai Airways, which got cancelled. He still awaits a refund.





Source: EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI





He says booking a flight ticket has become a tiresome task as it has happened to him at least 10 times, an experience many others have also shared.





“I called [to book a ticket] at a certain time as directed but was told it would open an hour later, then a further hour later and finally was told that booking had opened at the first hour and is now fully booked,” he told SBS Hindi.





Air India has said on many occasions that the high volumes in our overall business due to Covid-19 across the globe has caused the delays.





Listen to Sachin Sharma’s story in his own words:

LISTEN TO Ten months on, wait continues for this Sydney resident to return home SBS Hindi 13/01/2021 08:08 Play







Mr Sachin Sharma, though frustrated for being away from the family, and living out of his savings empathises with other stranded people who might be facing financial strains as well as visa issues.





“I have an OCI card. I am also living with my parents. But I feel for those who have no one here, living in hotel accommodation. So maybe, they get priority over my case, and I am still waiting for my turn.”





Now there is a ray of hope for Mr Sharma.





“My wife had approached Mr Julian Leeser, our MP from my constituency (Berowra, New South Wales) in December. I have received an email too from that end. I hope things will progress in my favour now.”





Air India flight Source: Wikimedia/mitrebuad





India's national carrier Air India has announced new flights between India and Australia under phase seven of the Vande Bharat Mission, an initiative by the Indian government to bring its citizens back from different parts of the world.





According to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, some 38 thousand Australians are stuck overseas who have registered their interest in returning to Australia.





Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the government has not forgotten about stranded Australians. He says the government has given financial assistance to those in need.





"15.5 million dollars has been provided to people overseas to assist them. That's short-term financial interest, zero-interest loans, those type of things. Small amount of loans, around 4.27 million in loans, but over 11 million in direct financial assistance to Australians who are in trouble overseas."





Since the detection of a new strain of the virus, which is believed to far more contagious, Australia has slashed the return travellers cap, further reducing the number of international flights to Australia - a move that will further delay the return of those who have already waited for months to come back home.





