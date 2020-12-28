Highlights:

10-year-old Tejas Dev is raising funds to help the needy.

He is selling his paintings to buy blankets for people in India.

His father Azad Singh told SBS Hindi, “Last year we were distributing some goods to people in India and Tejas was with us. He suggested selling his paintings to help these people. He sold a few paintings and raised some $75.”





Painting by Tejas Dev Source: Supplied





Now Tejas has started a campaign to raise funds for people in need of help in India.





He is selling his paintings here in Australia to buy some blankets.





Listen to Tejas Dev's story in his own words:

LISTEN TO Ten-year-old Australian Indian raises money to help poor in India SBS Hindi 28/12/2020 03:33







He says the idea came to him when he saw pictures of some people on social media.





“I got it from Facebook. My Mum usually opens Facebook, and she sees pictures of poor people. They are really needy and always asking for money. So I decided to help them by providing some blankets,” explains Tejas, a student going into Year 5.





A painting by Tejas Singh Source: Supplied by Pallavi Devi





Tejas started painting when he was little.





“I like it because of the shades of colour. They express different feelings and emotions,” he said.





He has over 15 paintings to sell which he has painted over the course of two years.





He has sold six paintings, and people have also donated money to contribute to his goal.





Tejas Dev Source: Supplied by his mother Pallavi Devii





His father says people have donated money just the help to cause.





“Some people have bought paintings while others just donated money. He has raised some $90 already,” said Mr Singh.



