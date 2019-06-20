'Terrible' idea by Indian-Australian Madhavi wins PitchX competition

Indian Australian Madhavi Ninganur along with her two partners won the top award in a fresh idea competition PitchX at the University of Wollongong.





According to UOW, the 'UOW PitchX is a reverse pitching competition where students are asked to pitch terrible ideas.'





'Students are encouraged to submit terrible ideas who then go on to form teams, further develop the idea, attend pitch training, performance training, collaborative meetings and then compete on stage in a final event, presenting their horrible idea to a judging panel," Madhavi told SBS Hindi .





Source: Supplied





“If you have an innovative idea but don’t quite have the experience and capability to bring it to fruition, iAccelerate is the ideal place to turbo-charge that idea into reality," she says.





iAccelerate is a special Innovation & Commercial Research Centre within the University of Wollongong.





Madhavi and her two friends came up with a 'terrible' idea where they 'mute' dominating men.





“My idea was to create a 'shield’ to protect women from men’s dominating behaviour at the workplace, home or in social gatherings," Madhavi explains.





Source: Supplied





The execution of the idea is a bit unbelievable and a little funny but a lot of women want it to happen, Madhuri says.





“Ssshield is an insertable chip that protects women from man-splaining or dominating arguments by muting men.”





“If I can work on such an impossible idea it gives me great strength that I will be successful in my real entrepreneurship plans,” she says.



