'Thank you': Indian diaspora hails announcement of Brisbane consulate opening

Mr Modi unveiled a plaque for the foundation stone of the "Little India" gateway in Sydney's Harris Park.

The $42 million Centre for Australia-India Relation set for Sydney's Parramatta.

He also announced the opening of a consulate in Brisbane.

Mr Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday for a three-day visit, and is holding bilateral talks with the Australian government on trade, diplomacy and culture.





On Tuesday, Mr Modi addressed a gathering of about 20,000 people in Sydney at one of the biggest sporting arenas in Australia.



Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland greets India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) as he arrives at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Monday, May 22, 2023. Credit: DAVID GRAY/AAPIMAGE “Earlier, it was said that India and Australia relation is defined by 3Cs – Commonwealth, cricket and curry. Then it was said that our relationship is defined by democracy, diaspora and dosti. Some people also said that our relationship depends on energy, economy and education," he said.



Mutual trust and respect have not stemmed solely from India-Australia diplomatic relations. The real power, the real reason, is you Indians in Australia. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

During his speech, he referred to India as the 'Mother of Democracy', emphasising the nation's commitment to 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' that also aligns with the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (meaning 'the world is one family').



Mr Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese unveiled a plaque for the foundation stone of the "Little India" gateway in Harris Park and announced the Centre for Australia-India Relation’s office location in Parramatta.



A precinct in the Sydney suburb of Harris Park is on track to be officially known as 'Little India' after a community-led effort that has ramped up alongside the Indian prime minister's visit to Australia. Source: SBS In addition, he also announced the opening of a new Indian consulate in Brisbane.





The news comes as the Australian government also announced the establishment of a new Australia Consulate-General in Bengaluru (South India).





"I welcome India’s plans for a Consulate-General in Brisbane," Mr Albanese said, adding that the Bengaluru establishment will be Australia's fifth diplomatic presence in India.





Members of the Indian diaspora in Queensland told SBS Hindi they have waited a long time for a consulate in their state.



"Sometimes there are emergencies and people have to rush to India, and if that occurs, we have to wait for Canberra or Melbourne embassy permission," Seema Chauhan, of the Federation of Indian Communities of Queensland, said.



There are over 90,000 people of Indian origin in Queensland and the number is growing, so in that context to open a consulate is very much the need of the hour. Seema Chauhan, Public Relation Officer of Federation of Indian Communities of Queensland

Brisbane-based Ashutosh Raina echoed similar sentiments and said the consulate office will provide international students with an important connection point.



Ashutosh Raina, IT professional from Queensland. Source: Supplied / Supplied by Mr Ashutosh Raina

No matter how basic the service may be, I'm sure it will be extremely helpful for international students in Queensland to establish their Indian networks through this upcoming consulate as soon as they arrive here. Ashutosh Raina, an IT professional in Brisbane

"In terms of dollar value, Queensland is one of India's largest trading partners in Australia. In that respect as well, setting up a new consulate will prove very beneficial," Mr Raina, founder of the IT company Knowledge Partner Professionals, explained.





On Tuesday, Mr Modi spent the day meeting with business leaders before he addressed the Indian diaspora at Qudos Arena Park.



Throughout his two-day visit to Sydney, he will discuss bilateral trade, diplomatic and cultural relations with the Australian side.





Mr Modi visited Australia for the first time as India's prime minister in 2014.



