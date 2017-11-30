That moment when Anupam Kher starts cross-questioning

Kher, one of the most respected actors in India is equally active on stage. He regularly performs across the world. His play “Mera Wo Mtlb Nahi Tha” is written and directed by famous TV and stage actor Rakesh Bedi.





Kher says that this play tells a story of a man and a woman who were each other’s first loves. Play is about their meeting after many years.





“Nobody forgets his or her first love. This play reminds the audience of their first love. It makes you cry. It makes you laugh. And it entertain you a lot,” says Anupam Kher.





Kher is also an honorary member of the AACTA Award for Best Asian Film Award Grand Jury. He, having acted in number of non-Indian films himself, believes himself that emotions do not change with language or the land.





He says, “Everywhere, Men cry for the same reasons. They laugh in similar way. It is just the language that changes. And that is only differentiation between Indian and foreign films.”



