"That's the strength of our culture"

Depressed teenager sitting lonely

File Source: Getty Images

Published 21 October 2018 at 3:29pm, updated 22 October 2018 at 11:31am
By Kumud Merani
The power of social media and the generosity of the Indian community of Melbourne can be witnessed in one post of “Need Urgent Help” on an Indian social media platform.

There was a post “Need Urgent Help” on an Indian social media platform, and within minutes the Indian community of Melbourne started donating generously in cash and kind. 

 

A lady of Maori origin was rendered homeless and helpless overnight she was left with a one-year-old little girl and a newborn baby. Jasvinder Sidhu the founder of Let’s Feed was approached by Maria Kumar who is a social worker for the Maori and Kiwi community. A need for help was posted by Jasvinder Sidhu on an Indian Facebook page and within minutes donations started pouring in.

 

People from the Indian community donated nappies, food, prams, clothes and what’s more an Indian lady has also offered the homeless mum of two a room to live in till she finds permanent accommodation.

 
Mother pushing baby pram
Mother pushing baby's pram in the park. Source: iStockphoto


SBS Hindi spoke with the social worker Maria Kumar who says< “We are overwhelmed with the support and donations provided by the Indian community in Melbourne. Jasvinder Sidhu says, “it’s not just ladies but also men who have come forward to help generously and that’s the strength of our culture.”

