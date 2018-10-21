"That's the strength of our culture"

There was a post “Need Urgent Help” on an Indian social media platform, and within minutes the Indian community of Melbourne started donating generously in cash and kind.











A lady of Maori origin was rendered homeless and helpless overnight she was left with a one-year-old little girl and a newborn baby. Jasvinder Sidhu the founder of Let’s Feed was approached by Maria Kumar who is a social worker for the Maori and Kiwi community. A need for help was posted by Jasvinder Sidhu on an Indian Facebook page and within minutes donations started pouring in.











People from the Indian community donated nappies, food, prams, clothes and what’s more an Indian lady has also offered the homeless mum of two a room to live in till she finds permanent accommodation.





