The astrophysicist unlocking one of astronomy's hottest topics

Dr Shivani Bhandari (Centre) with colleagues at CSIRO, Australia.

Dr Shivani Bhandari (Centre) with colleagues at CSIRO, Australia.

Published 4 June 2020 at 4:58pm, updated 5 June 2020 at 9:51am
By Vivek Kumar
Astronomer Shivani Bhandari is reaching for the stars quite literally through her work here in Australia, and she says she wants to inspire other girls into the field.

Shivani Bhandari started working for a private company after finishing her engineering degree but says her heart was not in it.

‘I wanted to pursue science,’ says Dr Bhandari, who listened to her heart and followed her dream quitting her job and stepping into the field of research.

This one step has taken her to places far away in the universe, almost literally.

Antennas of CSIROs ASKAP Telescope under the Milky Way in Western Australia
Antennas of CSIROs ASKAP Telescope under the Milky Way in Western Australia


Now an astronomer with the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) - Australia’s national science agency - Dr Bhandari has made a breakthrough, leading a team of researchers concentrating on mysterious signals from outer space: the precise location of four fast radio bursts.

“Fast radio bursts is the hottest topic in the field of astronomy,” Dr Bhandari explains.

Listen to this complete interview with Dr Shivani Bhandari:

LISTEN TO
The astrophysicist unlocking one of astronomy's hottest topics image

The astrophysicist unlocking one of astronomy's hottest topics

04/06/202013:34


“FRBs were first detected in 2007. They are a massive burst of energies coming from the space," she explains.

"We are working out what could make such a brief signal appear so bright. In just a millisecond, a single burst releases more energy than our Sun emits in 80 years.”
CSIRO’s ASKAP radio telescope in Western Australia detected the precise location of four fast radio bursts
CSIRO's ASKAP radio telescope in Western Australia detected the precise location of four fast radio bursts


Using a specially designed transient detector on CSIRO’s ASKAP radio telescope in outback Western Australia, Dr Bhandari and her team have successfully located the source of four such FRBs.

“Just like doing video calls with colleagues shows you their homes and gives you a bit of an insight into their lives, looking into the host galaxies of fast radio bursts gives us insights to their origins,” Dr Bhandari said.

Her team's findings have been published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Dr Shivani Bhandari, Astronomer at CSIRO
Source: Supplied


Scientists are now one step closer to solving the mystery of FRBs, the messages coming from the outer space, thanks to those 36 dishes situated in the desert of Australia, and the resolve of a Delhi girl who ‘wants to contribute to the world of astronomy.’

During her time at the Raman Research Institute in India, Shivani came to know about Australian scientists’ work on radio astronomy.

“After gaining research experience in India, I applied for a PhD in Australia which was a huge jump for an engineer,” says Dr Bhandari, who is aware that there aren't many women in the field of astrophysics.

Dr Shivani Bhandari, CSIRO
Dr Shivani Bhandari, CSIRO Source: Supplied


“This is my other goal. I want to inspire as many girls as possible," she says.

"I want to tell them that this is not difficult at all. You need to be curious and determined. You don’t need to be a super genius. Just follow your passion.” 

Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter






