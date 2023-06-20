'Inspiring future generations': Australian Sikh Awards for Excellence announced in Sydney

sbs team and digs.jpg

Attendees at the Australian Sikh Awards for Excellence including SBS ALC Director, David Hua (fourth from left). Credit: Desi Australia/Harmohan Walia

The Australian Sikh Awards for Excellence were announced in Sydney at a gala ceremony. An initiative of Sikh Youth Australia and Young Sikh Professionals Network, the awards were bestowed on recipients across eight categories for their work within the Sikh community and the broader Australian society.

Professor Zora Singh was awarded for his contribution to agriculture; Sukhdeep Singh Bhogal for arts, culture and music; Jasbir Singh Randhawa for leadership; Professor Jaswinder Singh Samra for his contribution to the professional field; Dr Parvinder Kaur as the Australian Sikh Woman of the Year; Sukhjit Kaur Khalsa as the Young Australian of the Year; and cricketer Jason Sangha for excellence in sports.
david with winners.jpg
(From left to right) Winner of the Excellence in Community Service Award, Tejinderpal Singh; nominee, Harinder Kaur; SBS ALC Director, David Hua; and nominee, Aman Mangat. Credit: Desi Australia/Harmohan Walia
The SBS-sponsored category of Excellence in Community Service saw Tejinderpal Singh announced as the winner.
nominees and dignatories with SBS reps.jpg
Nominees and dignitaries in attendence at the Australian Sikh Awards for Excellence. Credit: Desi Australia/Harmohan Walia
Federal Communication Minister, Michelle Rowland, represented Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, while MP Damien Tudehope represented Opposition leader, Peter Dutton. Both highlighted the various contributions of the Sikh community to Australian society.
MicrosoftTeams-image (4).png
Communication Minister, Michelle Rowland, with the SBS team at the event. Credit: Desi Australia/Harmohan Walia
Indian High Commissioner to Australia, HE Manpreet Vohra, said the awards represented a "medium that strengthens Australian and Indian ties".

The first Indian-origin Lord Mayor for the City of Parramatta, Sameer Pandey, said he saw the awards as a preparation for the future.
MicrosoftTeams-image (5).png
Cultural performance at the event. Credit: SBS
"What we saw today shall be reaped as an inspiration for the coming generations of the Indian-Australian community," he said.

Awards' patron, Australian High Commission to New Zealand, HE Harinder Sidhu, thanked all of the event's supporters.
sbs team.jpg
SBS representatives at the Australian Sikh Awards for Excellence. Credit: Desi Australia/Harmohan Walia
Mr Sangha, winner in the category of Excellence in Sports said, "More than winning the award, it is inspiring the upcoming generations to lead their way into sports, (and that) is what thrills me. I am honoured to have been the recipient."

