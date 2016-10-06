Dr Saurabh Kumar Source: Supplied
Published 6 October 2016 at 1:41pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Thanks to donations towards the Big Heart Appeal, vital research such as Dr Kumars is able to take place. Dr Saurabh Kumar is studying ways to detect familial heart diseases at an early stage so patients can be treated before arrhythmias occur. By studying complex electrical signals from the heart during surgery he is developing new roadmaps that can identify inherited heart muscle disease with precision, and help find and remove the problem cells. Tune in to hear Dr Kumar talk about his research and common causes of death due to heart problems.
