The colour of Fire - A play about the post-bushfire trauma

The play Colour of Fire deals with post-bushfire trauma through the individual stories of a group of survivors as they attempt to overcome their loss and sadness.





Eva, Jack and Heather are all very different bushfire survivors. When their lives intersect at an anniversary they begin to discover that their pasts are more entangled than they first believed. Eva has internalized her guilt and is trying to use it as the focus for her work as a painter.





Suhasini Seelin who plays the character of Eva says that it was not easy to get in Evas skin because … She is an edgy girl , snaps back at the slightest provocation.





She further adds, "This play as well as the character Eva, is very emotional, and the rehearsal process needed me to find and connect to a lot of raw, negative emotions. It's like a painting coming together - first we make a sketch through internal soul searching, and add colour through the experiences shared by community members who went through the disaster."





The colour of fire is a story of compassion, regrets and reconciliation. And it is a story of hope.











Suhasini Seelin as Eva and Kristof Kaczmarek as Jack in the Play 'The colour of Fire'. (Photo by Kate Baker) Source: Exit Theatre / Kate Baker











She further adds, "This play as well as the character Eva, is very emotional, and the rehearsal process needed me to find and connect to a lot of raw, negative emotions. It's like a painting coming together - first we make a sketch through internal soul searching, and add colour through the experiences shared by community members who went through the disaster."





The colour of fire is a story of compassion, regrets and reconciliation. And it is a story of hope.











Suhasini Seelin as Eva in the play 'The colour of fire' (Photo by Kate Baker) Source: Exit Theatre / Kate Baker











Winner of the 2014 Script-writing competition, The Colour of Fire is written by Nadia Fragnito. She says, " somethin in me changed, I got over the fear. I realised, this is me home - the mountains, the valley, the forests, the people. Were a part of natures wheel. And we know that new life will always come around again. So lets keep movin forward, despite the pain, despite the scars."





The play answers the question of reconciliation, forgiveness and hope. By showing the post bushfire trauma and attempts to overcome the loss and the sadness, the play underlines the need to keep moving.





The Colour of Fire, supported by Shire of Yarra Ranges, is directed by John wood for Exit Theatre. It is a part of the project which aims to bring awareness of post-trauma associated with the events we cannot control. It will be accompanied by a series of community-based conversation and a symbolic art exhibition, presenting the stories of Jenny Reddin, Amanda Ruck and Ali Griffin.





***









