The Curse of The Kohinoor

Published 25 April 2016 at 7:01pm, updated 12 July 2016 at 3:53pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

What is the History and Mystery of the world renowned Kohinoor Diamond? How and when was it handed to Queen Victoria?Is the Kohinoor truly a curse to it's male owners and a boon to a female possessor?Kumud Merani gives you a brief History while Senior Journalist and Historian Anshuman Shukla tells us about the present situation about the Kohinoor.

