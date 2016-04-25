The Curse of The Kohinoor

Getty Images/ Tim Graham Source: Getty Images/ Tim Graham
Published 25 April 2016 at 7:01pm, updated 12 July 2016 at 3:53pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
What is the History and Mystery of the world renowned Kohinoor Diamond? How and when was it handed to Queen Victoria?Is the Kohinoor truly a curse to it's male owners and a boon to a female possessor?Kumud Merani gives you a brief History while Senior Journalist and Historian Anshuman Shukla tells us about the present situation about the Kohinoor.
