Imagine, you reached running at the station but you miss the train by seconds or you missed the last minute platform change announcement as were engrossed listening a classical gem of home town. This is the set for this full length theatre piece 'The day I left home- melbourne Talam.'











Inspired by few real happenings, this play had its reading at Melbourne Theatre Company as part of Cybec Electric festival.











The three characters who have missed the train at the station become the medium to explore their personal stories; that how they struggle to keep up with the rhythm of city life; how they must cope up with the hardships and how they must win over the situations.











The play is written by Rashma Kalsi.





The reading was directed by Alex Pinder and the various characters were played by Rayesh Gunasekera, Sahil Saluja and Suhasini Seelin.





Playwright Rashma has written many plays. Her first play about Australian Indians 'The Lost Dog' was performed at Walker Street Gallery and Dandenong Arts Centre. Her play 'The rejected girl' was shortlisted in Mumbai Theatre Guide's competition and her first book 'Ohh! Gods are online' established her as a writer.





Speaking with Anita Barar, she talks about this play. Tune in...





















