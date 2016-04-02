SBS Hindi

The Day I left home- Melbourne Talam

SBS Hindi

Cast of Play - 'When I left home- Melbourne Talam

Cast and crew of the Play - 'When I left home- Melbourne Talam Rayesh Gunasekera; Suhasini Seelin; Alex Pinder(Director); Rashma (Writer) and Sahil Saluja Source: Rashma

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 April 2016 at 2:41pm, updated 9 April 2016 at 10:09am
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Three young people see each other at crowded Flagstaff station of Melbourne. They have just missed the train and now they wait for the next.Welcome to the world of theatre...

Published 2 April 2016 at 2:41pm, updated 9 April 2016 at 10:09am
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Imagine, you reached running at the station but you miss the train by seconds or you missed the last minute platform change announcement as were engrossed listening a classical gem of home town. This is the set for this full length theatre piece 'The day I left home- melbourne Talam.'

 

Inspired by few real happenings, this play had its reading at Melbourne Theatre Company as part of Cybec Electric festival.

 

The three characters who have missed the train at the station become the medium to explore their personal stories; that how they struggle to keep up with the rhythm of city life; how they must cope up with the hardships and how they must win over the situations.

 

The play is written by Rashma Kalsi.

The reading was directed by Alex Pinder and the various characters were played by Rayesh Gunasekera, Sahil Saluja and Suhasini Seelin. 

Playwright Rashma has written many plays. Her first play about Australian Indians 'The Lost Dog' was performed at Walker Street Gallery and Dandenong Arts Centre. Her play 'The rejected girl' was shortlisted in Mumbai Theatre Guide's competition and her first book 'Ohh! Gods are online' established her as a writer.

Speaking with Anita Barar, she talks about this play. Tune in... 

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds