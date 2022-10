Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.





LISTEN TO Are you displaying or hoisting the Indian flag at your home? Here's how to do it right SBS Hindi 09/08/2022 08:16 Play

Advertisement





LISTEN TO ‘A woman of colour in steel-capped boots’: Zaneta Mascarenhas’s journey from engineer to MP SBS Hindi 01/08/2022 13:34 Play