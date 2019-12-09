SBS Hindi

The deadly danger of children trapped in cars

Danger of children trapped in cars

Tributes at the Brisbane house where two little girls died in a hot car parked outside in November Source: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

Published 9 December 2019 at 11:41am
By Allan Lee
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Every year, around 5,000 children in Australia end up being trapped in cars during hot weather. While the vast majority of them end up being rescued, an unfortunate few end up in hospital. In the worst cases, the children can end up losing their lives. Kidsafe Victoria has launched a campaign to try to prevent children becoming trapped in cars.

