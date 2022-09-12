Fashion show aims to celebrate diversity and multiculturalism

LISTEN TO
After recently being allocated just over 12,000 visa slots for its skilled migration program in 2022-23, the New South Wales government has released new visa conditions and included employment requirements for applicants of Subclass 190 and 491 visas.
12/09/202206:24
Shwetambra Barar Tandon says she was one of five Indian Australians who met Queen Elizabeth II in 2006 in Sydney. In an interview with SBS Hindi, Ms Tandon shared her personal experience of meeting the Queen.
12/09/202206:17
Members of Parliament and dignitaries joined the Indian community in Adelaide to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at the United Indians of South Australia's (UIOSA) Arts and Cultural Festival. Adorning colourful Indian clothes here's what some of them had to say about the festival.
09/09/202208:53