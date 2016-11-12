The Eye test over the Internet with Revolutionary potential

Dr William Yan and his eye test

Dr William Yan and his eye test Source: SBS

A team of Melbourne doctors is set to revolutionise the diagnosis and treatment of impaired vision. The doctors have developed computer software enabling patients to be tested over the internet without a clinician. A feature presented by Anita Barar

