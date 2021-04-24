SBS Hindi

The fastest way to Australian permanent residency

SBS Hindi

India, Visa, PR, Migration, Sydney, Melbourne

Source: Getty Images/anand purohit

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 April 2021 at 10:04am, updated 24 April 2021 at 11:02am
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS

Visa applicants can get Australia's permanent residency in targeted sectors in just a few months.

Published 24 April 2021 at 10:04am, updated 24 April 2021 at 11:02am
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
The Australian Government has recently made changes to the Global Talent Independent Program (GTI) to expedite the visa application process in targeted sectors.

The GTI, reserved for the ‘best and brightest,' was designed in 2019 to attract highly specialised experts in ground-breaking fields.

The Department of Home Affairs has stationed global talent officers in cities such as London, Shanghai, Singapore, and Washington DC to attract highly-skilled applicants to help grow Australian innovation and tech economies.

Advertisement
These targeted sectors include resources, energy, health industries, defence, advanced manufacturing and space, circular economy, DigiTech, infrastructure and tourism, financial services and Fintech, and education.

The government, however, has set an income threshold criteria for prospective applicants. 

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

READ MORE

NSW adds occupations like baker, carpenter to 491 regional visa skills list



READ MORE

Bridging visas continue to divide migrant families in Australia



READ MORE

Senate committee inquiry into family and partner reunion visa underway, seeks public input



Share

Latest podcast episodes

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह

Indian artists 2.jpeg

Sydney celebrates Indian culture with captivating performances by visiting artists