The fastest way to Australian permanent residency

The Australian Government has recently made changes to the Global Talent Independent Program (GTI) to expedite the visa application process in targeted sectors.
The GTI, reserved for the ‘best and brightest,' was designed in 2019 to attract highly specialised experts in ground-breaking fields.
The Department of Home Affairs has stationed global talent officers in cities such as London, Shanghai, Singapore, and Washington DC to attract highly-skilled applicants to help grow Australian innovation and tech economies.
Advertisement
These targeted sectors include resources, energy, health industries, defence, advanced manufacturing and space, circular economy, DigiTech, infrastructure and tourism, financial services and Fintech, and education.
The government, however, has set an income threshold criteria for prospective applicants.
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.