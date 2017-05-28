The G7 summit fails on climate consensus

U-S President Donald Trump has refused to endorse a global climate change accord, saying he needs more time to decide.The G-7 summit pitted Mr Trump against the leaders of Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Canada and Japan on the issue.Mr Trump, who has previously called global warming a hoax, tweeted he would make a decision next week on whether to back the Paris Agreement following lengthy discussions with G-7 partners.German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the talks have been difficult and dissatisfying.











Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he would not lecture another country on what they should do.But he says he's been clear in stressing that economic growth and environmental protection go hand in hand.Leaders of the Group of Seven nations met African heads of state on the final day of the summit.Italy had hoped to draw attention to Africa and the plight of migrants who are risking their lives in ever greater numbers to make the perilous crossing of the Mediterranean in search of a better life in Europe.More than half a million people have landed in Italy since 2014.But the issue of migration was shot down in pre-summit talks, with the Trump administration unwilling to recognize the global nature of the issue.













