SBS Hindi

The G7 summit fails on climate consensus

SBS Hindi

US President Donald Trump (R) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) walk together

US President Donald Trump (R) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) walk together Source: EPA/ ANGELO CARCONI

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 May 2017 at 7:16pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Day two of meetings with Group of Seven (G7) leaders in Italy has ended in frustration with a failure to bridge differences over climate change.The U-S remained the sticking point - unable to join other countries in committing to the 2015 Paris Agreement on curbing carbon emissions. Sonja Heydeman's Report presented by Kumud Merani

Published 28 May 2017 at 7:16pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
U-S President Donald Trump has refused to endorse a global climate change accord, saying he needs more time to decide.The G-7 summit pitted Mr Trump against the leaders of Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Canada and Japan on the issue.Mr Trump, who has previously called global warming a hoax, tweeted he would make a decision next week on whether to back the Paris Agreement following lengthy discussions with G-7 partners.German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the talks have been difficult and dissatisfying.

 

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he would not lecture another country on what they should do.But he says he's been clear in stressing that economic growth and environmental protection go hand in hand.Leaders of the Group of Seven nations met African heads of state on the final day of the summit.Italy had hoped to draw attention to Africa and the plight of migrants who are risking their lives in ever greater numbers to make the perilous crossing of the Mediterranean in search of a better life in Europe.More than half a million people have landed in Italy since 2014.But the issue of migration was shot down in pre-summit talks, with the Trump administration unwilling to recognize the global nature of the issue.





Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023