The growing pain of a road in "Chicken's Neck"

The Road building issue in Chickens neck has become a growing pain as the tension between India and China continues to be the matter of concern.





Ravi Bajpai, the Political and International Affairs analyst in Melbourne believes that it is the war of words. The area where China wants to build this road is a matter of dispute between China and Bhutan, both claiming it in their territory. India supports Bhutan, which irks China.











Sikkim Source: Flickr/Giridhar Appaji Nag Y CC BY 2.0











Mr. Bajpai says that though Bhutan has its own independent identity, but has close ties with India for its foreign policy. He recalls that Chinese media had voiced the concerns when realised that India now has a strong government base after UP election, saying that now India would have tougher approach towards its neighbours.





Mr Bajpai adds that similarly China protested when Dalai Lama visited Arunachal Pradesh which China claims as its territory. More so PM Modis recent visit to US, and now to Israel too is also being seen in different light now.





Ravi Bajpai recalls that earlier there used to be a dirt road in this Doklam area and now China has decided to build a road. He says that of course India is concerned about this road project because this Chickens neck is a sensitive area. This is what links our north east states to the rest of India.











Source: Getty Images











There have been the talks about 1962 war between India and China. China keeps reminding the humiliating defeat of India but there is no doubt that the situation is now different. India is in stronger position and Army General Chief Bipin Rawat strongly said that India is capable of responding the aggression if at all from any direction.





Mr. Bajpai says that China knows that war is not a solution to this dispute and it is not going to be benefitted by it.





Mr Bajpai adds instead China which is trying to lead the world in growth should work on seeking cooperation from every front. He believes that both the countries would be able to liquidate this block specially when both the leaders would be meeting for G20 summit in Hamburg.















