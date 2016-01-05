The Historic Bridge of Lucknow Bemoans it's Existence

"Pakka Pul" Lucknow Source: Shivnath Jha
Published 5 January 2016 at 6:26pm, updated 19 January 2016 at 3:34pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
The Historic Bridge,"Pukka Pul" of Lucknow across the river Gomti has seen many a valiant soldier and battles. Built by the then British Raj this bridge that connects Awadh with Awadh battles for it's own existence today. It lies littered and there is a huge Dhobi Ghat underneath.Senior Journalist and resident of Lucknow Anshumaan Shukla tells us more.Concept and photos Shivnath Jha. Presentation Kumud Merani
