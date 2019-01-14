The Indian Cricket team's 'biggest' fan advises others not to follow him.

Having achieved celebrity status for himself, Sudhir Kumar is cherished by other fans as well. However, he says he would not recommend other fans to be like him.





Sudhir Kumar, who is in Australia along with the visiting Indian cricket team, is one of the most famous fans of Sachin Tendulkar. Now that Sachin has retired, Sudhir moves around with words 'Miss-U Tendulkar' painted on his body.





Sudhir's 'career' as a fan started in 2001 when he travelled to Mumbai on a bicycle to meet his favourite cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Sahin apparently liked his enthusiasm.















"Sachin sir used to give me the match-passes. Since then I have attended all the matches. Earlier it was because of Sachin sir. Now he is retired, so I cheer for our team."





However, Sudhir does not want other fans to follow in his footsteps. He says, "I dedicated my life to cricket only for Sachin Tendulkar. However, I would not recommend anybody else to the same. If someone wants to do it, it his or her wish, but I would not like to inspire anybody for this."



