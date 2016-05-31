The King of IPL 9 David Warner!

Champion Source: IPL website
Published 31 May 2016 at 4:41pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Royal Challengers Bangalore was the team closest to the heart of most Indian Premier League (IPL) fans, especially neutrals. So while the triumph of Sunrisers Hyderabad gave the league new champions, it also resulted in a 'Royal' heartbreak.Senior Sports Journalist Vidhanshu kumar says its the personal transformation of David Warner which has worked in the favour of Sunrisers.
