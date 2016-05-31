SBS Hindi

The King of IPL 9 David Warner!

SBS Hindi

Champion

Champion Source: IPL website

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 May 2016 at 4:41pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Royal Challengers Bangalore was the team closest to the heart of most Indian Premier League (IPL) fans, especially neutrals. So while the triumph of Sunrisers Hyderabad gave the league new champions, it also resulted in a 'Royal' heartbreak.Senior Sports Journalist Vidhanshu kumar says its the personal transformation of David Warner which has worked in the favour of Sunrisers.

Published 31 May 2016 at 4:41pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds