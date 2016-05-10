Haji Kaleemullah- Mango Man Source: Courtesy of Precept Films/Youtube
Published 10 May 2016
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

Have you heard of Aishwerya Rai mango.. Narendra Modi mango or Tendulkar mango? Well, the Mango Man grows them all.Senior Journalist and Historian Anshuman Shukla gives us the fascinating story of Haji Kaleem Ullah Khan who has grown 300 different varieties of mangoes on one single tree. Little wonder that Kaleem Ullah has been awarded with a Padmashri.
