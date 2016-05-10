SBS Hindi

The Mango Man

Haji Kaleemullah- Mango Man

Haji Kaleemullah- Mango Man

Published 10 May 2016 at 2:01pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

Have you heard of Aishwerya Rai mango.. Narendra Modi mango or Tendulkar mango? Well, the Mango Man grows them all.Senior Journalist and Historian Anshuman Shukla gives us the fascinating story of Haji Kaleem Ullah Khan who has grown 300 different varieties of mangoes on one single tree. Little wonder that Kaleem Ullah has been awarded with a Padmashri.

