The Many Hues of Chauranga

Still from Film Chauranga showing Bajrangi and Santu

Still from Film Chauranga showing Bajrangi and Santu Source: Supplied

Published 19 July 2017
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
An Exclusive interview with Bikas Mishra the Writer and Director of film Chauranga, based on a real life incident.Chauranga was judged the Best Indian Film of MAMI in 2014 and also was the winner of the Grand Jury Prize at Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles.

Chauranga is a story woven around the Chatur Varna or the Socio-Economic classification of 4 castes in India. The Director and writer Bikas Mishra tells us that the story of the film has a leit motif of yet another story as well.

Tanishtha Chatterjee
Source: Supplied by Bikas Mishra


 

The story essentially revolves around 14 year old Santu who nurtured an infatuation that toppled the caste equation in his village.

Bajrangi and Santu
Source: Supplied by Bikas Mishra


 

Director Bikas Ranjan Mishra says, Chauranga was prompted by a news story. The film is my understanding of the village life where a gruesome act of killing is possible in the name of preserving the sanctity of caste system. Its a fictional re-telling of the actual incident set in a real village where I grew up and which I was very much a part of.

Sanjay Suri In Chauranga
Source: Supplied by Bikas Mishra


 

 

 

