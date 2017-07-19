The Many Hues of Chauranga

Chauranga is a story woven around the Chatur Varna or the Socio-Economic classification of 4 castes in India. The Director and writer Bikas Mishra tells us that the story of the film has a leit motif of yet another story as well.





Source: Supplied by Bikas Mishra











The story essentially revolves around 14 year old Santu who nurtured an infatuation that toppled the caste equation in his village.





Source: Supplied by Bikas Mishra











Director Bikas Ranjan Mishra says, Chauranga was prompted by a news story. The film is my understanding of the village life where a gruesome act of killing is possible in the name of preserving the sanctity of caste system. Its a fictional re-telling of the actual incident set in a real village where I grew up and which I was very much a part of.





Source: Supplied by Bikas Mishra





















